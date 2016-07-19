A Mind-Boggling Number Of People Are Being Punished For Turkey's Failed Coup

This week's epic purge — which has seen tens of thousands punished in one way or another — comes on the heels of Friday's failed coup attempt.

The attempt to dislodge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to an end after Erdogan took to social media — which he has repeatedly attempted to block in Turkey — and called on Turkish citizens to resist the soldiers and army officers in the country's main cities. By early Saturday morning the government appeared to have regained control.

More than 50,000 people have been suspended, fired, or detained by the Turkish government following a failed coup last week.

In the wake of the coup, the government has launched a massive crackdown on supposedly rebel elements within its military, police, judiciary, education, and civil service.

In the immediate aftermath of the coup, images emerged apparently showing Turkish citizens attacking soldiers who were reportedly part of the coup.

"Some 6,000 detentions have taken place" he said in a live address. "The number could surpass 6,000."

The mass purge was justified on the basis of accusations that those individuals had links to the group supposedly behind the failed coup.

As many as 103 generals and admirals had been arrested, 2,389 soldiers had been detained; 2,745 judges and prosecutors had been detained, and 8,777 Interior Ministry officials had been suspended.

By Monday, the figure had spiraled: The country's state media reported that more than 8,000 officials had been suspended.

The figure included 1,577 university deans, it was reported . The Associated Press said that 1,176 of those deans worked at public universities and 401 at private institutions.

These suspensions came on top of increasing numbers of soldiers and police officers being suspended. By the latest reckoning, 6,000 military personnel had been relieved of duty and nearly 9,000 police had been suspended.

Elsewhere, 492 staff at the country's religious affairs department, the Diyanet, were dismissed . The sacked staff came from all levels within the governmental organisation, and included preachers, clerics, and religious leaders, a statement from the Diyanet said .

Almost no section of the government seemed safe from the purge.

Some 257 staff were suspended, according to the state media agency Andolou news agency , and their identification was seized.

13,000+ police, judiciary and civil servants removed from posts. (Some of whom arrested) 6,038 soldiers arrested. Together almost 20,000

People calculated that the number of those suspended, arrested, or detained by Tuesday evening had reached 20,000.

But on Wednesday, the BBC reported that the number of people suspended or detained had leaped to more than 50,000.

It was reported that academics in the country had been banned from leaving Turkey, with annual leave cancelled. However, it later appeared that the government had not cancelled all leave, but only work-related trips abroad.

Turkey's state media also reported that a further 245 staff from the Ministry of Youth and Sports had been relieved of their duties. Earlier, approximately 2,000 people from the ministry had been suspended. Minister Akif Kilic told state TV during a live broadcast that these individuals had been removed from their work as part of a "parallel state probe."

Officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to Anadolu News, said 990 suspects arrested in the past few days had been formally charged. Of these, 82 are high-ranking military officers and 273 judges or members of the judiciary.