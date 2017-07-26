Everything You Need To Know About The Crazy Scandal That May Bring Down The Swedish Government

It all comes back to a very bad IT deal.

Things aren't going great in Sweden right now — the prime minister may be about to resign, and huge amounts of personal and sensitive data may have been leaked.

"Is this the result of a massive hack?" you ask. Actually, it's all thanks to an IT deal the country's transportation agency made two years ago.

Against the advice of her then–security adviser, she decided to *not* apply certain Swedish laws focused on protecting access to personal data, privacy, and security to the deal.

Companies — both Swedish and foreign — that subscribe to this database received a push from the database on March 10, 2016, listing everyone's details. When a private company emailed the agency about the data leak, the agency did not request to companies that they delete the database.

The Transport Agency pushed details of every registered driver on its database to the newly implemented IBM cloud — including the names of those who are part of witness protection programs.

Just as an FYI — this fine is basically equivalent to half a month's salary for her.

She was fined roughly 70,000 kronor ($8,500) following an investigation by Säpo, the Swedish security service, that found her guilty of being "careless with secret information."

This led to an investigation into the agency and the contract. In January, Ågren was fired for undisclosed reasons.

Here's a rundown of some of the information alleged to have been leaked or made available:

* Names, photographs, and home addresses of Swedish Air Force fighter pilots.

* Personal information relating to the military’s personnel in top units, equivalent to the British SAS or the US’s SEAL teams.

* List of weight, model, and type of military hardware currently in use by Swedish forces.

* As many as two police registry databases, including (again) names, photos, and home addresses of those listed on it.

* Information about those on the witness relocation program.

Pirate Party founder Rik Falkvinge, head of privacy at a VPN provider, claimed the data release “exposed and leaked every conceivable top secret database".