This Dog Made A Mess And Then Just Sat Back And Watched His Owner Clean It Up

"THIS PUP IS INNOCENT."

By Rose Troup Buchanan

Headshot of Rose Troup Buchanan

Rose Troup Buchanan

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 30, 2018, at 10:16 a.m. ET

Meet Theo, a very good boy who belongs to Twitter user Audrey Rosenstein.

Audrey Rosenstein / Instagram / Via Instagram: @theo_thecorgi_

Last week, Rosenstein's tweet about him went super viral.

Audrey Rosenstein @Audreyrosenstei

my dog made a huge mess and then had the audacity to just sit and chill while i cleaned it up i mean LOOK AT HIS LITTLE ARM https://t.co/T8dJxxEYac

After school, Rosenstein came home to a huge mess in the living room.

Audrey Rosentstein

And there was Theo, totally unrepentant.

Audrey Rosenstein
People LOVE him.

Erin Mould
Darth

"He always sits on the back of the couch, but he hasn’t done that with his leg before! But after I took that picture I’ve noticed him doing it more often!"

Audrey Rosenstein

People also shared photos of the times their dogs had done the exact same thing.

Whitney Simmons
Kevin Murphy
Ilia

She said she was very surprised at the reaction. "I turned my notifications off around 2000 likes and I haven’t been able to turn them back on!"

Audrey Rosenstein

"I really don’t know how it got so big, but happy people found it funny."

Audrey Rosenstein
The family have had Theo for a year and a half, Rosenstein told BuzzFeed News.

Audrey Rosenstein @Audreyrosenstei

this video of my dog as a puppy is such a day maker

Audrey Rosenstein

She said Theo has always been naughty. "He gets into things all the time!"

Audrey Rosentstein

"He also fell into the bathtub one time which was really funny!"

Audrey Rosenstein
Audrey Rosenstein
But Rosenstein said Theo was too cute, "You can’t stay mad at him!" (Here he is as a puppy.)

Audrey Rosenstein

And Theo seems pretty chill about his new-found fame.

congratulating my dude on his big accomplishment
Audrey Rosenstein @Audreyrosenstei

congratulating my dude on his big accomplishment

Although Rosenstein had to break it to her new followers...

Audrey Rosenstein
