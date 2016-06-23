BuzzFeed News

These Two Puppies Were Rescued From A Dog Meat Festival, And We Are So Grateful

These Two Puppies Were Rescued From A Dog Meat Festival, And We Are So Grateful

LOOK AT THEM.

By Rose Troup Buchanan

Rose Troup Buchanan

Posted on June 23, 2016, at 12:06 p.m. ET

This is one of two puppies rescued by animal rights activists ahead of the Yulin Dog Festival in China.

Humane Society International

The pups were among 54 dogs and cats rescued by Humane Society International (HSI) activists the week before the festival.

“It's so upsetting to think what these little puppies have probably been through, and remarkable that they've bounced back to be so trusting and playful," Wendy Higgins, of the HSI, said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

This adorable bunch of puppies were taken from a slaughterhouse near Yulin.

Humane Society International

Vets helped clean them up after activists negotiated to get the pups released.

Humane Society International
Hi pup!

Humane Society International

Here they are having their first drink after they were rescued.

Campaigners have named the pups June and Benny, and believe they are husky mixes.
Humane Society International

They are due to be flown to the U.S. on Thursday, and will touch down in Washington on Friday.

Humane Society International

The puppies, along with the other rescued animals, will be housed at the Washington Animal Rescue League, in Washington, D.C., before being put up for adoption.

Humane Society International

The annual dog meat festival, held in the city of Yulin in southern China’s Guangxi province, is responsible for the slaughter of approximately 10,000 animals every year – despite increasingly loud condemnation from animal rights campaigners.

There have been reports that many of the animals are beaten and skinned alive before they are eaten. International protests are believed to have led to a reduction in the number of animals killed, and animal rights activists continue to campaign against the festival.
Humane Society International

