These Two Puppies Were Rescued From A Dog Meat Festival, And We Are So Grateful

This is one of two puppies rescued by animal rights activists ahead of the Yulin Dog Festival in China.

The pups were among 54 dogs and cats rescued by Humane Society International (HSI) activists the week before the festival.

“It's so upsetting to think what these little puppies have probably been through, and remarkable that they've bounced back to be so trusting and playful," Wendy Higgins, of the HSI, said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.