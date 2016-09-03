The United States And China Have Ratified The Paris Climate Agreement

President Barack Obama said history would judge the decision as "pivotal" in the fight against global warming.

The United States and China, which between them account for a third of global greenhouse gas emissions, on Saturday ratified a global climate agreement ahead of the G20 summit in Hangzhou.

"We have a saying in America — that you need to put your money where your mouth is," President Obama told reporters. "And when it comes to combatting climate change, that’s what we’re doing, both the United States and China. We’re leading by example."

"I believe that history will judge today’s efforts as pivotal," he said.

The Paris Agreement, hammered out in France last year after decades of negotiations and false-starts, laid out a series of provisions to change the way the world uses fossil fuels, and curb the release of greenhouse gases.



However, it will only be enacted when 55 nations, representing 55% of worldwide emissions, ratify its terms. Prior to China and America's agreement Saturday, 23 countries – representing just 1% of emissions – had agreed to the terms set out.

The US and China's ratifications are momentous because together the two countries account for roughly 38% of global emissions. There is hope their agreement on climate change may spur nations such as Canada, the UK, and Brazil to act as well.

Both countries have now submitted their plan to join the agreement to UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon who is in Hangzhou to witness the ratification, Reuters reported.

China's National People's Congress Standing Committee agreed to the proposal Saturday morning, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Speaking at a joint conference with Obama after the agreement Chinese President Xi Jinping said: “Our response to climate change bears on the future of our people and the wellbeing of mankind."