The UN Says Nigerian Children Are Being Used As "Human Bombs"

In one case a young girl, carrying a baby, was strapped with explosives and sent into a marketplace.

More children than ever before are being used as "human bombs" by Boko Haram in Nigeria, according to the United Nations.

The UN says that it has noticed an "alarming" and "dramatic" increase in the tactic over the past eight months.

Milen Kidane, UNICEF's Nigeria chief of child protection, said the practice had become the "defining" aspect of the conflict. They have recorded almost 100 children used as weapons in the insurgency to the northwest of the African nation.

Kidane, speaking to BuzzFeed News from Abuja, Nigeria, said the youngest child used as a human bomb was just 10 years old. Children have been seen as "less threatening to security forces" and therefore more likely to get through checkpoints, she explained, and are often under the influence of drugs.

"In many cases, these children are unaware of the explosives they are carrying. Even those children who knowingly set off explosives attached to their bodies have been indoctrinated and are too young to be able to make informed and rational decisions about their actions."