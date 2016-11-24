The Horror Unfolding In Aleppo, In Numbers

Since mid-November, bombardment of one of Syria's largest cities has been destroying homes and health care facilities and killing and injuring civilians.

Five years since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war, Aleppo, one of the largest cities in the country, has become the focal point of the conflict. Government-supported forces occupy the west of the city, while rebel forces continue to hold the besieged eastern part of the city – despite being completely surrounded by regime forces since the summer.

Since mid-November, both the east and west of the city have been struck by bombardments: destroying homes and health care facilities, and killing and injuring numerous civilians.

Here's what the destruction of Aleppo looks like in numbers.

WARNING: This post contains images many viewers may find distressing.