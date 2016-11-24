The Horror Unfolding In Aleppo, In Numbers
Since mid-November, bombardment of one of Syria's largest cities has been destroying homes and health care facilities and killing and injuring civilians.
Five years since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war, Aleppo, one of the largest cities in the country, has become the focal point of the conflict. Government-supported forces occupy the west of the city, while rebel forces continue to hold the besieged eastern part of the city – despite being completely surrounded by regime forces since the summer.
Since mid-November, both the east and west of the city have been struck by bombardments: destroying homes and health care facilities, and killing and injuring numerous civilians.
Here's what the destruction of Aleppo looks like in numbers.
WARNING: This post contains images many viewers may find distressing.
1,000: People reportedly injured in eastern Aleppo in the last week alone
0: Fully operational hospitals in the east of the city
30: Doctors still working in eastern Aleppo
0: Senior pediatricians in east Aleppo
113: Medical personnel killed in the province since the city was besieged
143: Civilians killed in east Aleppo in the past 10 days
19: Children killed in east Aleppo in the past 10 days
10: Days since the last shipment of food from World Food Programme was distributed to eastern Aleppo
136: Days since the east of the city has been encircled by Syrian and Russian forces, effectively cutting it off from the outside world
16: Civilian deaths, including 10 children, in west Aleppo, since strikes began again 10 days ago
-
Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rose Troup Buchanan at None.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.