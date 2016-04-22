Watch The "Hamilton" Cast Dance To "Let's Go Crazy" In Honor Of Prince
Prince's death was confirmed on Thursday by his publicist.
At the end of Thursday night's performance of the hit Broadway show Hamilton, the cast gathered onstage to pay tribute to Prince, who died earlier that day.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, star and overall genius behind the Pulitzer Prize–winning show, began by reciting the opening verses of the Prince song "Let's Go Crazy" before he and the cast broke into an exuberant dance.
Miranda later tweeted that musical director Alex Lacamoire had spent the day coordinating the tribute.
