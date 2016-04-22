BuzzFeed News

Watch The "Hamilton" Cast Dance To "Let's Go Crazy" In Honor Of Prince

Prince's death was confirmed on Thursday by his publicist.

By Rose Troup Buchanan

Rose Troup Buchanan

Posted on April 22, 2016, at 5:17 a.m. ET

At the end of Thursday night's performance of the hit Broadway show Hamilton, the cast gathered onstage to pay tribute to Prince, who died earlier that day.

Celebrating the one &amp; only PRINCE @HamiltonMusical #RestInPurple #PrinceRIP
G R E G O R Y @ghaney22

Celebrating the one &amp; only PRINCE @HamiltonMusical #RestInPurple #PrinceRIP

Lin-Manuel Miranda, star and overall genius behind the Pulitzer Prize–winning show, began by reciting the opening verses of the Prince song "Let's Go Crazy" before he and the cast broke into an exuberant dance.

"Dearly beloved. We are gathered here today, to get through this thing called life."

Hamilton: An American Musical / Via Facebook: video.php

"Dearly beloved. We are gathered here today, to get through this thing called life."

Miranda later tweeted that musical director Alex Lacamoire had spent the day coordinating the tribute.

oh man. @LacketyLac SPENT THE DAY orchestrating the chart. Incredible. https://t.co/rJCnaChQRd
Lin-Manuel Miranda @Lin_Manuel

oh man. @LacketyLac SPENT THE DAY orchestrating the chart. Incredible. https://t.co/rJCnaChQRd

I am stunned to hear the news about Prince. Just....wow.
Alex Lacamoire @LacketyLac

I am stunned to hear the news about Prince. Just....wow.

