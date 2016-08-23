The German Government Warned Everyone To Stockpile Food And People Took The Piss

A spokesperson for the government told BuzzFeed News they were suggesting people stockpile only *if* there is a war or a national emergency.

When the German government advised its citizens to stockpile food and water for a national emergency, people expected something worse.

A 69-page Interior Ministry document published by German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine on Monday said that citizens were advised to store enough food to 10 days.

But in a statement to BuzzFeed News on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the German government clarified they were suggesting people stockpile only *if* there is a war or a national emergency.

"It is not about unsettling the population or preparing for concrete threats. But when it comes to administrative preparations we have to plan thoroughly and independently," the statement read.

It went on to say that preparing for emergencies is "reasonable" and entirely down to each individual. The spokesperson added that the announcement was not new and merely updated pre-existing guidelines.