This Guy's Election Prank On His Brother Just Became A Huge Meme
Mohamed el-Sherif mocked up a fake sign to prank his brother during the Egyptian election — and then it all got pretty out of hand.
Hi. This week Egyptians have been voting in their presidential election. There are two candidates: incumbent president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and another guy (OK, Moussa Mostafa Moussa) who has said he wants Sisi to win.
The country has been plastered with posters and declarations of support for Sisi.
One exception however is voter Mohamed el-Sherif, who posted the sign apparently outside his family's home on Facebook. The sign said the whole family supported the president...except for "the disobedient Waleed," Mohamed's brother.
The photo went viral from Mohamed's Facebook page and then moved across to Twitter, where some people briefly thought Waleed was a real activist, and a voice of the opposition.
Before things really got out of hand, Mohamed posted again to explain the entire thing was a prank, and he had Photoshopped the image.
This second image — showing the photoshopping — was shared almost 30,000 times and picked up by a debunking website in Egypt.
And then the memes began.
So many memes.
Eventually, the "disobedient Waleed" himself posted on Facebook to show that he had in fact voted in the election — for Sisi.
BuzzFeed News has contacted both the disobedient Waleed and his brother to see if they're still on speaking terms.
