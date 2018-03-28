BuzzFeed News

This Guy's Election Prank On His Brother Just Became A Huge Meme

Mohamed el-Sherif mocked up a fake sign to prank his brother during the Egyptian election — and then it all got pretty out of hand.

By Rose Troup Buchanan

Rose Troup Buchanan

Posted on March 28, 2018, at 1:27 p.m. ET

Hi. This week Egyptians have been voting in their presidential election. There are two candidates: incumbent president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and another guy (OK, Moussa Mostafa Moussa) who has said he wants Sisi to win.

A lot of people have compared the election to what took place in Russia recently — Sisi is pretty much guaranteed to win.
A lot of people have compared the election to what took place in Russia recently — Sisi is pretty much guaranteed to win.

The country has been plastered with posters and declarations of support for Sisi.

One exception however is voter Mohamed el-Sherif, who posted the sign apparently outside his family's home on Facebook. The sign said the whole family supported the president...except for "the disobedient Waleed," Mohamed's brother.

The full caption reads: "The family of el-Sherif, except for the disobedient Waleed el-Sherif, supports and pledges allegiance to President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi with love for another presidential term. The Egyptian army is the armor and sword of the homeland."
The full caption reads: "The family of el-Sherif, except for the disobedient Waleed el-Sherif, supports and pledges allegiance to President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi with love for another presidential term. The Egyptian army is the armor and sword of the homeland."

The photo went viral from Mohamed's Facebook page and then moved across to Twitter, where some people briefly thought Waleed was a real activist, and a voice of the opposition.

عمرك سمعت بأسرة في اي دولة ديمقراطية متحضرة تصف ابنها انه عاق كونه خالف اختيارهم لمرشح الرئاسة في انتخابات المفروض انها تكفل حرية الاختيار نظريا للمواطن؟؟ أتمنى من وليد الشريف ان يحتفظ بهذه الصورة للتاريخ.. في يوم من الأيام ستكون مصدر فخر https://t.co/b624b3kDOX
Asma @LibyanBentBladi

عمرك سمعت بأسرة في اي دولة ديمقراطية متحضرة تصف ابنها انه عاق كونه خالف اختيارهم لمرشح الرئاسة في انتخابات المفروض انها تكفل حرية الاختيار نظريا للمواطن؟؟ أتمنى من وليد الشريف ان يحتفظ بهذه الصورة للتاريخ.. في يوم من الأيام ستكون مصدر فخر https://t.co/b624b3kDOX

This post criticizes the Egyptian government's control of the election, and ends by stating: "I wish Waleed Sherif to keep this picture of history. Someday you'll be a source of pride."

Before things really got out of hand, Mohamed posted again to explain the entire thing was a prank, and he had Photoshopped the image.

(The actual sign read: "The family of Sennu, Haj Reda al-Haji Awad Sennu and Mr. Hamada al-Haj Awad Sennu and the family of Sennu supports and pledges allegiance to President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi for another presidential term. The Egyptian army is the armor and sword of the homeland.")
(The actual sign read: "The family of Sennu, Haj Reda al-Haji Awad Sennu and Mr. Hamada al-Haj Awad Sennu and the family of Sennu supports and pledges allegiance to President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi for another presidential term. The Egyptian army is the armor and sword of the homeland.")

This second image — showing the photoshopping — was shared almost 30,000 times and picked up by a debunking website in Egypt.

They found another picture of the sign, quickly posted about it, and then it was also picked up by Egypt Today.

View this post on Facebook
They found another picture of the sign, quickly posted about it, and then it was also picked up by Egypt Today.

And then the memes began.

وليد الشريف لما فتح السوشيال ميديا😂 #وليد_الشريف 👇
Ga H ode @GehadMo82199083

وليد الشريف لما فتح السوشيال ميديا😂 #وليد_الشريف 👇

"Waleed el-Sherif when he opened the media 😂 #وليد_الشريف 👇"

So many memes.

فين العاق #وليد_الشريف 😂
mai sayed @Mai__Sayed

فين العاق #وليد_الشريف 😂

- هو ده بيت وليد الشريف - اه - يا عااااااااااااااق #وليد_الشريف
Mohamed Hassan @Mohamed96920173

- هو ده بيت وليد الشريف - اه - يا عااااااااااااااق #وليد_الشريف

"Is this the home of Waleed el-Sherif?!"

#وليد_الشريف #العاق_وليد_الشريف I don't know where are you but I will get you and arrest you
a7medov sala7ovic® @ahmedabosalah71

#وليد_الشريف #العاق_وليد_الشريف I don't know where are you but I will get you and arrest you

#العاق_وليد_الشريف 😂😂
Mahmoud Rayan @MahmoudRayan90

#العاق_وليد_الشريف 😂😂

Eventually, the "disobedient Waleed" himself posted on Facebook to show that he had in fact voted in the election — for Sisi.

He captioned his post: "They want to drive a wedge between us, Mr. President, I swear I voted for you."

View this post on Facebook
He captioned his post: "They want to drive a wedge between us, Mr. President, I swear I voted for you."

BuzzFeed News has contacted both the disobedient Waleed and his brother to see if they're still on speaking terms.

