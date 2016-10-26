The Afghan Girl From That National Geographic Cover Has Been Arrested In Pakistan

Despite her becoming one of the most iconic images from the magazine, her identity remained unknown until 2002, when a team traveled to Afghanistan and found that she had returned there in 1992.

In 1984 she was photographed by Steve McCurry for National Geographic as an Afghan refugee living in Pakistan.

The newspaper's sources at the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said Gula had been arrested at a house in the city of Peshawar, and has reportedly been charged with fraud under Pakistan's Corruption Act.

Gula, who was arrested under the name Sharbat Bibi, was found with both Afghan and Pakistani Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC). Both had been issued in the past year by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

An inquiry has been launched into the NADRA's original decision to issue the ID to foreign individuals without proper documentation. The decision to award a card to Gula, as well as two men who claimed to be her sons, last year was reported amid controversy, as many questioned how she, a refugee, had been able to obtain such identification.

However, no further action was taken against her – until now. She faces up to 14 years in jail, as well as a fine of between $3,000 to $5,000, if she is convicted, AFP reported.