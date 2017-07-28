Here's Turkmenistan's Dictator Singing His Heart Out Because Friday
The president of Turkmenistan is HAPPY.
Here's the president of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov — more commonly known as the singing dictator.
When he's not riding horses or oppressing his people, he loves nothing more than to sing his heart out. Here's some more of that performance.
So. Many. Questions.
Also, what's with the kid?
ADVERTISEMENT
The dentist turned dictator has been in power since 2007. Here's a gold statue of himself he commissioned back in 2015:
Turkmenistan's dictator – he won the last election with 97% of the vote – has a history of breaking out in song. Here's some of his earlier work:
In the clip, recorded in January of this year, he's singing to oil workers ahead of his reelection in February. They are obviously delighted by his performance.
Or maybe you'd like to hear him perform live?
Or...this one...? (No idea what's going on here.)
So there you go. Have a nice day.
-
Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rose Troup Buchanan at None.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.