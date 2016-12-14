BuzzFeed News

Syria's UN Ambassador Used A Photo From Iraq And Claimed It Was From Aleppo

"She is a woman fleeing eastern Aleppo," Bashar Jaafari said. She isn't.

By Rose Troup Buchanan

Posted on December 14, 2016, at 6:52 a.m. ET

Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty Images

Syria's envoy to the United Nations rebutted allegations on Tuesday that pro-government forces were attacking civilians in eastern Aleppo by displaying a photo and falsely claiming that it showed Syrian government forces helping a woman in Aleppo.

Bashar Jaafari, speaking on Tuesday during a Security Council meeting, was responding to criticism from UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and US envoy Samantha Power.

“All of the actions we have taken in regard Aleppo have had the overarching goal of protecting civilians and preserving life,” Jaafari said.

He said he "firmly and 100%" rejected any suggestions that Syrian or pro-government forces were harming civilians.

“This is what the Syrian army is doing in Aleppo,” Jaafari said.

He held up to the Security Council a picture showing a woman being helped from a truck, as a soldier knelt to provide her a step.“This is a Syrian soldier,” he said. “She is a woman fleeing eastern Aleppo.”
Screengrab / UN Web

Except, she’s not. The picture is actually from Iraq, and shows a woman in Fallujah being helped by a member of the Iraqi PMU (Popular Mobilization Units).

The photograph was used earlier this summer, after Iraqi soldiers forced ISIS out of Fallujah in June.
Shahid News / Via shahidnews.com

