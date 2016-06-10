Suspect Arrested In Connection To Brussels Bombings, Say Belgian Authorities

The man has been named as Ali E.H.A. by the Belgian federal prosecutor's office.

The 31-year-old man, identified by federal prosecutors only as Ali E.H.A., was arrested after Belgian police raided a property in the Schaerbeek area of Brussels on Thursday, AFP reported.

He was arrested on suspicion of participating in "terrorist murders."

Three suicide bombers killed 32 people on March 22 at Zaventem airport and Maalbeek metro station in Brussels in the worst coordinated terror attacks endured by the country.

The 31-year-old is the 10th individual to have been arrested in connection with the attacks, the BBC reported. Several individuals have been charged in connection to both the Brussels bombings and the Paris attacks last year.

In a statement, the federal prosecutor's office said: "The Belgian national Ali E.H.A., born on 23rd September 1984, was arrested and later put in detention by the investigating judge for participation in the activities of a terrorist group, terrorist murders and attempted terrorist murders, as a perpetrator, co-perpetrator or accomplice."

Authorities confirmed no further information about the suspect would be released, so as not to hamper the investigation in the March attacks.

Local newspaper La Derniere Heure reported that the man is suspected of playing a role in hiding some of the men accused of planning and carrying out the attacks.