Soldier Shot In The Head After Alleged Wrong Turn Into Rio Favela

The soldier was among thousands deployed to protect athletes and spectators during the Olympic Games.

A soldier was shot in the head after he and two other members of an elite Brazilian army unit took a wrong turn near an Olympic stadium in Rio on Wednesday.

Helio Viero was shot through the forehead after his GPS misdirected him and two other National Force members into the Vila do João favela. Another man, Captain Alen Marcos Rodrigues Ferreira, was injured in the confrontation, according to local media reports. The third man, Rafael Pereira, was unharmed.

The favela is part of the Complexo da Maré, an area to the north of the city that in 2014 was featured in a BBC documentary examining drug and gang culture in Rio.

The two soldiers and officer – who are not from the city – are believed to have been misdirected into the favela by their GPS, rather than using regular maps as instructed ahead of the games.

While traveling down a small road, it appears the group were accosted in their vehicle after unknown assailants opened fire.

Graphic images shared on social media showed a bullet-marked car with blood cascading down from the driver's window.