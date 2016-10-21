Hundreds Of Snow Leopards Are Being Killed Every Year

Hundreds of snow leopards are killed every year by poachers, a new report has found.

The report from Traffic, the wildlife trade monitoring network, estimates between 220 and 450 of the big cats have been killed annually since 2008. This works out as roughly four every week, and that number could be higher, as many killings in remote areas are never reported.

In the past 16 years, the number of snow leopards in the wild has fallen by a fifth – only 4,000 are estimated to be left. Most of the surviving snow leopards now live in zoos (such as the ones pictured in this article) or in protected conservation areas.