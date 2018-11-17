Women In Saudi Arabia Are Turning Their Abayas Inside Out In A Stealthy Protest
"No one should deserve to be forced into a specific dress or style."
Women in Saudi Arabia are wearing their abayas — long, black robes that many feel pressured to wear when they leave the house in the Islamic kingdom — inside-out as part of a stealthy feminist protest.
The women all posted careful selfies and videos of themselves under the hashtag #العبايه_المقلوبه, meaning "inside out abaya".
Although the hashtag was widely shared, none of the images showed the women's faces.
This 19-year-old, who didn't want to be formally identified, lives in the capital Riyadh and has been wearing her abaya inside-out.
One 26-year-old, who also lives in Ridayh, said she'd been wearing her abaya inside-out for a week.
De facto ruler crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman said in March that women did not have to wear the garment all the time.
Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rose Troup Buchanan at Rose.Buchanan@BuzzFeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.