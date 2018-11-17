Women In Saudi Arabia Are Turning Their Abayas Inside Out In A Stealthy Protest

Waad, 21, who has been wearing her abaya inside out for a few days, told BuzzFeed News she got the idea after seeing the hashtag trend on Twitter.

"A lot of feminists are participating in that so I joined as well because I’m really into what it stands for and I support that," she said over Twitter DMs from western Saudi Arabia. (Like all the women interviewed in this story, she asked not to be identified by her full name out of fear for her safety).

"No one should deserve to be forced into a specific dress or style."