This Viral Twitter Thread About The Fate Of A Young Saudi Arabian Couple Is Devastating

“They were just young, creative people, trying to make stuff,” writer Kirk Rudell wrote of activist Loujain al-Hathloul and her comic husband Fahad Albutairi.

Loujain Hathloul / Twitter

A Twitter thread about one of Saudi Arabia’s most well-known women’s rights activists has been widely shared, bringing fresh attention to her detention. But the thread by comedy writer Kirk Rudell, who has worked on American Dad!, has also been criticized for sharing images of private correspondence between himself and the activist Loujain al-Hathloul, as well as her husband, comic Fahad Albutairi. Human rights organizations also told BuzzFeed News it contained some unverified information. The first tweet in his thread has been shared more than 30,000 times.

A couple years ago, when I was writing for American Dad!, I needed an Arabic speaker for a small part. Our casting director recommended a Saudi comedian, who happened to be in LA for a couple months shooting a tv show. His name is Fahad Albutairi.

In the thread Rudell recounts meeting the couple, discussing their life, and discovering the extent of Hathloul’s activism in Saudi Arabia. He wanted to get a meal with the “incredibly nice” pair.

The day of the recording, I walked to the booth to meet Fahad and direct his session – it was just a couple lines; I’d say hi, run it a few times, and we’d both be on our way. Fahad was standing with a woman, who he introduced as his wife, @LoujainHathloul.

They were hopeful but warned there was still a long way to go on human rights. Which is why they’d moved to the UAE. “Huh. At least you’re safe,” I said. With millions of fans, he was too high profile to mess with. I looked at Loujain. “And his fame covers both of you, right?”

They looked at each other. “She’s much more famous than me in the Middle East,” he said. And then I realized who she was... one of the women’s rights activists who had been arrested for driving. https://t.co/iCbPte9cwe

I’d like to see what they could do in this world, if they were given the chance. I’d like the government of my country to not take payoffs to look the other way at human rights atrocities. I’d like to have that dinner with them some day.

Online, there was a strong reaction to it; journalists, comedians, and politicians all urged people to read it.



We know that indescribably horrible things are being perpetrated by our purported allies, but a single human story makes them resonate so strongly. https://t.co/yzGnDy1P81

This thread is remarkable and not what I was expecting, a reminder of what us Americans are complicit with. https://t.co/5ELKAWzrtP

This human story about a chance encounter with a young couple, reminds us how the brutality of the Saudi regime reaches far beyond Khashoggi Thread 👇 https://t.co/js1dClTPXf

This thread is chilling and upsetting. We need to stop treating Saudi Arabia as a friend and ally. It's monstrous. https://t.co/8maNKfkpOO

After reading this thread, my thoughts are w/ Fahad and Loujain this evening. Here’s an interview w/the FT he did in 2017 (It doesn’t show in the piece, but about half the time he spoke about Loujain) - “Saudi’s first comic, on humour and his homeland” -https://t.co/KfocnQQX02 https://t.co/bzCnOVRVck

While women activists had previously been the target of threats, Adam Coogle of Human Rights Watch explained, they had not suffered too badly, especially when compared to male activists, but that changed when they were arrested.

There have been allegations, first published by HRW, that a number of women held by Saudi authorities have been tortured. “Not only did they arrest them, but we found out much later around November that the women were also physically mistreated, tortured — electric shocks, whippings,” he told BuzzFeed News from Jordan. He cautiously welcomed Rudell’s thread, noting that anything that brings attention to the women’s detention is welcome. “It is a different audience, so it has the potential to create more awareness than for example me or my colleagues could in a Twitter thread.” “They are hearing about this for the first time,” he said. “It puts a face on these detainees.”

Ryad Kramdi / AFP / Getty Images Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman