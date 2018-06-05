Saudi Arabia Gave 10 Women Their Driving Licenses

The licenses were issued by Saudi authorities in one of the first signs that the ultra-conservative kingdom is modernizing, on the back of a wave of promises by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Ten women were granted driving licenses by the Saudi Arabian authorities this week, in a first small step toward equality.

However, while some people did celebrate, others pointed out that the authorities had a way to go.

Many of those women remain in detention by Saudi authorities.

Kareem Chehayeb, an Amnesty researcher focussing on Saudi Arabia based in Beirut, told BuzzFeed News that while news of the women's licenses was a happy occasion, it could not mask the continued human rights violations in the kingdom.

"At the same time it is very concerning and upsetting that many of the women, who have been campaigning on this matter, are still detained or were briefly detained earlier."

Discussing the Saudi government's extensive public relations push, as part of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's Saudi Vision 2030, Chehayeb said it should not necessarily be equated with genuine social reforms. Chehayeb noted: "While the sweeping nature of these arrests were shocking, the fact that they were arrested on these kinds of charges, and the conditions that they have been detained in, is nothing new unfortunately."