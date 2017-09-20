Rescuers Are Digging To Find Children Trapped In A Collapsed School After Mexico City's Earthquake

Ginnette Riquelme / Reuters

“They would give me the names of the children, who had died or who were rescued, and I had to walk around yelling the names in order to give the information to the parents,” paramedic Fernanda Lopez told BuzzFeed News.

A list of the children and teachers was passed around, the New York Times reported, as volunteers faced the grim task of crossing names off as bodies were pulled from the rubble.

The street in front of the school was blocked by rows of Mexican Federal Police officers, supported by Mexican Marines, who were in charge of crowd control. A truck operator stood with his machine, awaiting orders to help remove debris.

“Some [of the children caught in the debris] are friends of my son's,” Jorge Flores told BuzzFeed News as he waited outside the school for updates. He added that his sons attend a nearby school “where fortunately nothing happened.”