This Guy Climbed 460 Feet To Fake Having Sex On Top Of A Pyramid

"We did not have sex and we never had it. It's only the second time I've been naked on one of my pictures," he told the newspaper.

But in his only interview, with Danish newspaper Ekstrabladet , he said he HADN'T actually had sex.

On Dec. 5, he decided to climb the Great Pyramid of Giza (which is 460 feet tall) and photographed himself and a model — who has not been identified — apparently having sex at the top.

His video of the climb (in which the model's face is blurred, and which doesn't show any nudity) has been viewed nearly 3 million times.

On his Instagram and Facebook pages, people commented that it was disrespectful to the ancient monument.

"The prosecution authorities will tell Egyptians how the two tourists were able to scale the Great Pyramid of Khufu, whether the video is real or fake, and negligent officials will be brought to justice," el-Anany said .

When the video and stills first appeared, authorities initially questioned if the stunt was a fake. However, as outrage grew over the weekend, antiquities minister Khaled el-Anany addressed politicians in the Egyptian parliament and called for a full investigation.

Access to the pyramids, just outside of the Egyptian capital Cairo, is closely monitored and controlled in order to try to preserve the ancient structures.

Meanwhile, Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities said over the weekend that the stunt violated "public morality" and called for an investigation.

Hvid said he was "sad" that people were angry about the stunt.

"But I have also received a positive response from a lot of Egyptians — something I think is worth remembering," he told Ekstrabladet.

Hvid told the newspaper he had already attempted the stunt years previously, but had been stopped by the guards around the site. This time, he was better prepared and had mapped a route for himself and the model. Shortly before 10 p.m. the pair crawled under the fence around the pyramids and then made their way to the structure and climbed up.

"A euphoric feeling struck us both when we reached the top. It was the culmination of a lot of work and many chances taken," he said.

Hvid added that he didn't think it'd be likely he would return to Egypt anytime soon: "I will stay out of Egypt in the future, as I probably risk being sentenced if I go back."

So far, Hvid has not been charged with any offense. In 2016, a German teenager was arrested, and then banned from visiting for life, after he was caught scaling one of the pyramids.

BuzzFeed News has contacted Hvid for comment.