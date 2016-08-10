Premature Babies Die In Hospital Fire In Baghdad

The blaze was caused by an electrical fault, according to the Iraqi Ministry of Health.

File photo of an Iraqi nurse tending a baby at the hospital in 2004.

At least 12 premature babies have died after a fire broke out in the maternity wing of the al-Karama hospital in Baghdad.

A large part of the hospital, which has just under 450 beds, is believed to have been damaged in the blaze which was started by an electrical fault.

"I only found charred pieces of flesh," father-of-two Hussein Omar cried after searching for his week-old twins.

Omar, 30, welcomed twins – a boy and girl – into the world last week. Having heard about the fire, he raced to the hospital only to be told by authorities to go to another Baghdad hospital, where many of the children and their mothers were moved to after the fire.

But he could not find his children anywhere, so returned to the teaching hospital, where staff told him to go to the city's morgue.

"I want my baby boy and girl back," he told the Associated Press. "The government must give them back to me."