Police Truck Rams Protesters Outside US Embassy In Philippines

Hundreds of people had gathered outside the embassy to protest US military presence in the country.

A protest in front of the United States Embassy in the Philippines capital of Manila turned ugly when a police van drove into demonstrators.

Hundreds of protesters, some of who were part of a group known as Bayan (Nation), were demonstrating against the US military presence in the country on Wednesday when the incident happened.

Horrified demonstrators can be seen on video scattering as the police van swings around and reverses back and forth into the crowds. At one point, a young woman is seen being knocked down and seemingly pulled underneath the still-moving vehicle.