People Are Outraged Over These Pictures Showing The Israeli Army Separating A Mom From Her Son

“I was reading the notes of the Palestinian writer and militant, and I did not know that they #LamaKhater lived inside the occupied homeland, specifically in the city of Hebron.

“Dawn today, enemy soldiers, armed even to the teeth, stormed their house and kidnapped her from among her children. Here she is saying goodbye to her little child with the tenderness of the mother and the determination of the mujahideen in the land Rabat.”