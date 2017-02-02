This Is Why Romania Is Witnessing Its Largest Protests Since The Fall Of Communism

Romanians have taken to the streets of Bucharest to demonstrate against a decree that decriminalizes corruption offenses.

Hundreds of thousands of Romanians have taken to the streets of Bucharest, the country's capital, after the government passed an emergency decree that would free officials charged with corruption.

According to Reuters, as many as 250,000 people marched outside government offices on Wednesday, making this the largest demonstration in the country in decades.

Wednesday's protests highlighted the simmering anger against Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu's Social Democratic Party (PSD), which has been in power for less than two months. Late on Tuesday night, Grindeanu's cabinet approved a decree that would decriminalize "anti-graft" measures such as abuse of power, conflict of interest, and work negligence, effectively freeing a number of officials imprisoned for corruption. The measure would only free those charged with offenses valued at less than $48,000.