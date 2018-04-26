Everything is not always on fire and terrible.

Red Nicholson, a media studies teacher from Auckland, New Zealand, noticed the headline and tweeted about how upset he was about its wording.

Nicholson's tweet went everywhere, with a lot of wheelchair users agreeing that the use of language was not OK.

Loads of people applauded him for calling out the site Stuff, and many more said they wished disability representation was better in the media.

But about a day after Nicholson tweeted, an editor with Stuff noticed.

Jeff Tollan, the homepage editor for Stuff, told BuzzFeed News he spotted Nicholson's tweet and switched the headline immediately.

"It was one of those rare times where you don't need to question whether a change should be made," Tollan said.

He said he was blown away by the response from the public over the decision to change the piece.

"It's been educational seeing how much such a small change (in the grand scheme of my working day) can be so significant to people," he said. "As a journo, it's a good reminder of the impact we have."