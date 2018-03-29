BuzzFeed News

People Have Started Sharing The Hashtag #LetHerWork After A Woman Sportscaster Was Assaulted On Live TV

Female reporters in Brazil have launched a campaign against sexist behavior with the hashtag #DeixaElaTrabalhar, or #LetHerWork.

By Rose Troup Buchanan

Rose Troup Buchanan

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 29, 2018, at 10:42 a.m. ET

Earlier this month, Bruna Dealtry, a Brazilian sports reporter, was reporting live at a post-match celebration when a man forcibly tried to kiss her.

In her clip, viewed more than a million times, she brushes off the incident with a deadpan comment to the camera: "That wasn't cool." And then she carries on with her report.

But she wrote in a Facebook post afterwards that she was left feeling totally helpless. "[It] left me without knowing how to act and without understanding how someone can feel the right to act like this."

She said that none of her hours of training, studying, and professionalism "had any value to him."

"Today, I feel even more sad about what happened to me and what happens daily with many women, but I move on like I did live. With the certainty that head [held] high we will win the respect we deserve and that the citizen who wanted to appear is who should be ashamed of what he did.

"I'm a football reporter, I'm a woman, and I deserve to be respected."

Around 50 Brazilian journalists were in a group WhatsApp for International Women's Day, and after seeing the clip of Dealtry being forcibly kissed, they agreed that "something should happen."

Bibiana Bolson, one of the women in the group, told BuzzFeed News that violence against women working in sports environments was "common."

"We figured out that most of us had the same story. Every single day we have to handle the jokes, the comments, even the decisions that sometimes are not taking based on meritocracy, but with a little bit of sexism. It's important that we feel safe in stadiums, working with sports fans' support, and we want more legal support about it," she explained.

Bolson said male-dominated newsrooms were often partly responsible for women's fears and worries being brushed under the carpet. "How we feel about colleagues, about bosses, those violence that none can see.

"We have to provoke a new time in the newsrooms," she said. "They have to understand more about how sometimes we feel bad and weak."

Since the campaign's launch, she said the group had swollen to 80 members and they were "talk[ing] every single day...and we are still planning new actions." But Bolson stressed it wasn't about just one person, but women working across the country. "We are the movement, the campaign, together. It's plural!"

She wrote: "The journey is hugeee!"

They started sharing the hashtag #DeixaElaTrabalhar or "#LetHerWork."

Não assediar não é mérito. É obrigação!!! Essa campanha maravilhosa é das mulheres do esporte, mas essa voz é de todas nós, profissionais que têm o DIREITO de trabalhar em PAZ e com respeito! Deixa a gente trabalhar!! #DeixaElaTrabalhar https://t.co/eBzOIntgqv
Fe Paes Leme @FePaesLeme

Não assediar não é mérito. É obrigação!!! Essa campanha maravilhosa é das mulheres do esporte, mas essa voz é de todas nós, profissionais que têm o DIREITO de trabalhar em PAZ e com respeito! Deixa a gente trabalhar!! #DeixaElaTrabalhar https://t.co/eBzOIntgqv

"Not harassing someone is not a virtue, it is a must! This awesome campaign was made by women who work on sports, but it represents all of us, female workers who have the RIGHT to work in PEACE and be respected! Let us work!"

A minha história é a delas também. Mesmas histórias de roupagens diferentes. Mulheres. Mulheres que querem TRABALHAR, que PODEM ser o que quiserem, trabalhando ONDE quiserem e MERECEM respeito. Dessa vez, nos unimos. #deixaelatrabalhar https://t.co/9wCUBW8oyu
Bibiana Bolson @bibianabolson

A minha história é a delas também. Mesmas histórias de roupagens diferentes. Mulheres. Mulheres que querem TRABALHAR, que PODEM ser o que quiserem, trabalhando ONDE quiserem e MERECEM respeito. Dessa vez, nos unimos. #deixaelatrabalhar https://t.co/9wCUBW8oyu

"My history is also their history. Same stories, different presentations. Women. Women who want to WORK, who CAN be what they wish, work WHERE they want and who DESERVE respect. This time, we are united. #Deixaelatrabalhar"

The hashtag is part of a campaign calling for the end of sexist behavior in the workplace.

É importante que vocês retuitem nossos vídeos! Hoje é um dia histórico para o Jornalismo Esportivo do Brasil. Estamos todas juntas nessa pela primeira vez. Isso é LINDO demais! #DeixaElaTrabalhar
Bibiana Bolson @bibianabolson

É importante que vocês retuitem nossos vídeos! Hoje é um dia histórico para o Jornalismo Esportivo do Brasil. Estamos todas juntas nessa pela primeira vez. Isso é LINDO demais! #DeixaElaTrabalhar

"It is very important that you retweet our videos! Today is a historic day for Brazilian sports journalism. For the first time, we are all together on this. This is AWESOME! #DeixaElaTrabalhar"

Many of those sharing were reporters working in Brazil.

#DeixaElaTrabalhar
Ana Hissa @AnaHissa

#DeixaElaTrabalhar

Os limites já foram ultrapassados. É hora de um basta. #deixaelatrabalhar
Gabriel Fronzi @gabrielfronzi

Os limites já foram ultrapassados. É hora de um basta. #deixaelatrabalhar

"The boundaries have been crossed. It's time to say enough."

Emily Lima, the first female manager of the Brazilian women's soccer team (and a former player), released a video on Facebook where she described trying to be in the sport at all "was an act of courage."

"We want respect! We want equality!" she said. "This must end!"

"We want respect! We want equality!" she said. "This must end!"

The women's call to arms has been embraced by men's sports clubs as well.

O @GEBrasilOficial apoia a campanha pelo respeito! #deixaelatrabalhar
GE Brasil @GEBrasilOficial

O @GEBrasilOficial apoia a campanha pelo respeito! #deixaelatrabalhar

"The @GEBrasilOficial supports the campaign for respect!"

As mulheres precisam ser tratadas com mais respeito. Em todos os ambientes. No jornalismo esportivo não é diferente. #DeixaElaTrabalhar https://t.co/2gEtxpQyjk
Santa Cruz F.C. @SantaCruzFC

As mulheres precisam ser tratadas com mais respeito. Em todos os ambientes. No jornalismo esportivo não é diferente. #DeixaElaTrabalhar https://t.co/2gEtxpQyjk

"Women need to be treated with more respect. In every environment. Sports journalism is no different."

Male soccer players, like Réver Araújo, and basketball players, like Anderson Varejão, also expressed support for the hashtag. As did one of Brazil's YouTube stars and bloggers, Hugo Gloss.

Respeita as minas!!! Isso não é brincadeira, não é bonito, nem engraçado! É assédio!!… https://t.co/feNINfAsjW
Hugo Gloss @HugoGloss

Respeita as minas!!! Isso não é brincadeira, não é bonito, nem engraçado! É assédio!!… https://t.co/feNINfAsjW

"Respect the women!!! This is no joke, it's not cute, it's not funny! It's harassment!"

There's also an English version of the hashtag, #LetHerWork, currently being shared.

For those from the UK to understand what's happening in Brazil: this is a manifesto of over 50 female journalists from all over the country against disrespectful situations we face for being women working with sports. No more! Spread the word!!! #deixaelatrabalhar #letherwork https://t.co/YyEFXgbzLK
Natalie Gedra @ngedra

For those from the UK to understand what's happening in Brazil: this is a manifesto of over 50 female journalists from all over the country against disrespectful situations we face for being women working with sports. No more! Spread the word!!! #deixaelatrabalhar #letherwork https://t.co/YyEFXgbzLK

Great campaign from Brazilian female sports journalists- #letherwork #endsexism #enwomensviolence #sport&amp;sexism Deixa Ela Trabalhar https://t.co/0jXp4ckNqX via @YouTube https://t.co/BktysuLrLQ
sofia maroudia @sofiamaroudia

Great campaign from Brazilian female sports journalists- #letherwork #endsexism #enwomensviolence #sport&amp;sexism Deixa Ela Trabalhar https://t.co/0jXp4ckNqX via @YouTube https://t.co/BktysuLrLQ

Moya Dodd, an Australian soccer official and former national player, supported the call for change.

That's the rising sound of women's collective voices ... #letherwork https://t.co/uUjzLHmfMG
moya dodd @moyadodd

That's the rising sound of women's collective voices ... #letherwork https://t.co/uUjzLHmfMG

There has been some criticism of the hashtag, mainly from men in Brazilian media.

SporTV commentator Maurício Noriega suggested that male commentators still need to explain the game to women and children who otherwise wouldn't understand.

People online called his comments "garbage."

And some pointed out his comments were exactly why the campaign was needed.

Pq precisamos de campanhas como #deixaelatrabalhar ou #deixaelatorcer? Respeita as minas, Noriega! https://t.co/osID4nDoHE
Grupa @grupacam

Pq precisamos de campanhas como #deixaelatrabalhar ou #deixaelatorcer? Respeita as minas, Noriega! https://t.co/osID4nDoHE

"Why do we need campaigns as #deixaelatrabalhar and #deixaelatorcer? Respect the girls, Noriega!"

Oi, Noriega! Você vai explicar tática para crianças e MULHERES? É isso mesmo?! Vamos tomar um café, quero te mostrar um movimento lindo que o PLANETA abraçou chamado #DeixaElaTrabalhar. Eu pago a conta :)
Bibiana Bolson @bibianabolson

Oi, Noriega! Você vai explicar tática para crianças e MULHERES? É isso mesmo?! Vamos tomar um café, quero te mostrar um movimento lindo que o PLANETA abraçou chamado #DeixaElaTrabalhar. Eu pago a conta :)

"Hi, Noriega! Will you explain tactics for children and WOMEN? Is that it? Let's grab a coffee, I want to show you an awesome movement that the PLANET embraced called #DeixaElaTrabalhar! I'll pay the check!"

