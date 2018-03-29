People Have Started Sharing The Hashtag #LetHerWork After A Woman Sportscaster Was Assaulted On Live TV

In her clip, viewed more than a million times, she brushes off the incident with a deadpan comment to the camera: "That wasn't cool." And then she carries on with her report.

But she wrote in a Facebook post afterwards that she was left feeling totally helpless. "[It] left me without knowing how to act and without understanding how someone can feel the right to act like this."

She said that none of her hours of training, studying, and professionalism "had any value to him."

"Today, I feel even more sad about what happened to me and what happens daily with many women, but I move on like I did live. With the certainty that head [held] high we will win the respect we deserve and that the citizen who wanted to appear is who should be ashamed of what he did.

"I'm a football reporter, I'm a woman, and I deserve to be respected."