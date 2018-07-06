BuzzFeed News

Israeli Officers Were Filmed Appearing To Rip A Palestinian Woman’s Headscarf Off

Israeli authorities are attempting to demolish the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar.

By Rose Troup Buchanan

Posted on July 6, 2018, at 5:20 a.m. ET

A video has emerged appearing to show a young Palestinian woman being wrestled to the ground after having her headscarf ripped off.

عناصر شرطة الاحتلال تخلع حجاب فلسطينية وتسحلها قبل اعتقالها في "الخان الأحمر" شرق #القدس #إرم_نيوز #خان_الأحمر #فلسطين https://t.co/NFi62lHlbV
إرم نيوز @EremNews

عناصر شرطة الاحتلال تخلع حجاب فلسطينية وتسحلها قبل اعتقالها في "الخان الأحمر" شرق #القدس #إرم_نيوز #خان_الأحمر #فلسطين https://t.co/NFi62lHlbV

The video was first posted July 4 and multiple instances of it have since gone viral.

Photos from the same moment show a frame-by-frame breakdown of what happened.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

The woman — who was identified as Sarah Abu Dahouk — was protesting the demolition of a Palestinian village.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

She was reportedly wrestled to the ground by officers with the Israel Border Police.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images
"They beat her severely and arrested her," Hadi Baran, a photographer who was there, told BuzzFeed News.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Baran said he was not sure what happened to Dahouk after her arrest.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

It happened in the small village of Khan al-Ahmar in the West Bank.

After a lengthy legal battle, the Israeli Supreme Court ruled in May that developers had permission to raze the village — home to almost 180 people, including around 90 children. Bulldozers arrived Wednesday but have been met by scores of Palestinian and international protesters.A Supreme Court decision on Thursday night has postponed the demolition until July 11, when a ruling will determine whether the destruction can go ahead. Internationally, Israel&#x27;s actions have been condemned by French and British politicians, while the European Union also issued a statement criticizing the proposed action.
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

After a lengthy legal battle, the Israeli Supreme Court ruled in May that developers had permission to raze the village — home to almost 180 people, including around 90 children. Bulldozers arrived Wednesday but have been met by scores of Palestinian and international protesters.

A Supreme Court decision on Thursday night has postponed the demolition until July 11, when a ruling will determine whether the destruction can go ahead. Internationally, Israel's actions have been condemned by French and British politicians, while the European Union also issued a statement criticizing the proposed action.

As the video — and others shot from different perspectives — was rapidly shared online, people were appalled.

&quot;Sorry for the mother who lost her pride and honor in Khan al-Ahmar.&quot;
"Sorry for the mother who lost her pride and honor in Khan al-Ahmar."

Many people asked what they would do in a similar situation.

BuzzFeed News contacted the IDF for comment; they confirmed it was not their soldiers that made the arrest and directed further inquiries to the Israel Border Police.

BuzzFeed News has contacted the Israel Border Police for comment.

CORRECTION

The Israel Border Police made the arrest of Dahouk. A earlier version of this post stated it was soldiers with the IDF.

