Israeli Officers Were Filmed Appearing To Rip A Palestinian Woman’s Headscarf Off

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

After a lengthy legal battle, the Israeli Supreme Court ruled in May that developers had permission to raze the village — home to almost 180 people, including around 90 children. Bulldozers arrived Wednesday but have been met by scores of Palestinian and international protesters.

A Supreme Court decision on Thursday night has postponed the demolition until July 11, when a ruling will determine whether the destruction can go ahead. Internationally, Israel's actions have been condemned by French and British politicians, while the European Union also issued a statement criticizing the proposed action.