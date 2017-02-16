BuzzFeed News

People Are Sharing #DisabledAndCute Photos And It's Beautifully Empowering

People Are Sharing #DisabledAndCute Photos And It's Beautifully Empowering

"I started it because I wanted to continue feeling good about myself," Keah Brown told BuzzFeed News.

By Rose Troup Buchanan

Posted on February 16, 2017, at 6:42 a.m. ET

A writer with cerebral palsy started the hashtag #DisabledAndCute to make people feel good.

I want to shoutout my Disabled brothers, sisters, &amp; non-binary folks! W/ #DisabledAndCute
Keah Brown @Keah_Maria

I want to shoutout my Disabled brothers, sisters, &amp; non-binary folks! W/ #DisabledAndCute

Although it took the 25-year-old a while to see anything positive in her own appearance, now she wanted to celebrate it, Brown told BuzzFeed News: “I wanted to share that feeling. I think that it is wonderful to see so many people sharing it.”

Keah Brown / Via Twitter: @Keah_Maria

And people loved it. Hundreds of people shared great pics of themselves.

#DisabledandCute y'all already know ✨💕😛
desteny @floraldes

#DisabledandCute y'all already know ✨💕😛

sick girl glam #disabledandcute
Esmé Weijun Wang @esmewang

sick girl glam #disabledandcute

I was diagnosed with trigeminal neuralgia and obsessive compulsive disorder Summer 2016. I am #DisabledAndCute!… https://t.co/IRzqIbOE7A
Ashley Loftin @OCDwrangler

I was diagnosed with trigeminal neuralgia and obsessive compulsive disorder Summer 2016. I am #DisabledAndCute!… https://t.co/IRzqIbOE7A

i have a spinal cord lession at T10 which means i don't move or feel my legs, or can walk but hey!!! im still happy… https://t.co/dhC6fD3eBD
@IittletroubIe

i have a spinal cord lession at T10 which means i don't move or feel my legs, or can walk but hey!!! im still happy… https://t.co/dhC6fD3eBD

Some expressed how difficult it can be showing they were more than the disability by which people defined them.

"the worst thing about a disability is that people see it before they see you." #DisabledAndCute #CerebralPalsy
Lilly @lfrank331

"the worst thing about a disability is that people see it before they see you." #DisabledAndCute #CerebralPalsy

#DisabledAndCute Chronic Lyme Disease, Severe Chronic Pain and Limited Mobility can't stop me from looking cute.
Shaelene Robar @aGirlWithLyme

#DisabledAndCute Chronic Lyme Disease, Severe Chronic Pain and Limited Mobility can't stop me from looking cute.

#disabledandcute ♿️😏💯
BasedOnAWheelStory♿️ @OsamaBinRollin

#disabledandcute ♿️😏💯

Here's my fierce take on #DisabledAndCute
alice wong @SFdirewolf

Here's my fierce take on #DisabledAndCute

While lots of those with disabilities were visible, others also shared their invisible disabilities.

sickle cell ain't never kept ya girl down #invisiblediseases #disabledandcute
Laelah @laelahndifon

sickle cell ain't never kept ya girl down #invisiblediseases #disabledandcute

And there were lots of people celebrating Brown for kicking off the hashtag in the first place.

My #disabledandcute friend 😍 #SheisTAKEN! https://t.co/MV5tWWKdwc
Elizabeth @IB_Elizabeth98

My #disabledandcute friend 😍 #SheisTAKEN! https://t.co/MV5tWWKdwc

Check out the tag #DisabledandCute created by @Keah_Maria, We're out here, we're not a monolith, disability is attractive.
André J. Daughtry ♿♒ @Tripping_Crutch

Check out the tag #DisabledandCute created by @Keah_Maria, We're out here, we're not a monolith, disability is attractive.

#disabledandcute thank you @Keah_Maria for creating such an explosively simple, yet totally necessary hashtag. &lt;3
Andrew Gurza @andrewgurza

#disabledandcute thank you @Keah_Maria for creating such an explosively simple, yet totally necessary hashtag. &lt;3

Brown added she "never thought" so many people would join in. "You don't go in thinking 'This will be viral!' Or that it's not going to fade away in a few hours let alone a few days," she said. "It's pretty cool."

Keah Brown / Via Twitter: @Keah_Maria

The use of the word "cute" outside of the disabled community can be problematic, Brown said of the few negative comments she received.

We are often belittled &amp; made to feel small. I just wanted everyone to celebrate themselves. I'm not trying to force anyone to do anything.
Keah Brown @Keah_Maria

We are often belittled &amp; made to feel small. I just wanted everyone to celebrate themselves. I'm not trying to force anyone to do anything.

"It's a loaded word in the disability community because it can be very belittling when able bodied people call us cute. However, I think there's power in taking back the word for myself."

#DisabledandCute you are all so beautiful but most importantly, you are worthy of this feeling. Hold on to it, keep it for your bad days. &lt;3
Keah Brown @Keah_Maria

#DisabledandCute you are all so beautiful but most importantly, you are worthy of this feeling. Hold on to it, keep it for your bad days. &lt;3

