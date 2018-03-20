BuzzFeed News

People Are Loving This Photo Of An Afghan Woman Who Started Nursing While Taking An Exam

"Afghan women are unstoppable."

By Rose Troup Buchanan

Last updated on March 21, 2018, at 5:44 a.m. ET

Posted on March 20, 2018, at 6:39 a.m. ET

This is Jahan Taab, a 22-year-old student from Afghanistan's Daikundi province. A photo of her taking an exam while nursing her baby recently went viral.

She was taking the social science entrance exam for a private university in Kabul when her baby started crying.

To calm him down, she left her desk and sat on the ground to nurse him, and continued the exam.

Yahya Erfan, who was there monitoring the exam last week, told BuzzFeed News that Taab was "amazing," and he felt compelled to take a picture. He said the students around her "were so sympathetic" and no one minded.

People online loved the image and loved what it says about Afghanistan.

Many people said they hoped the child would grow up in a better Afghanistan.

Women's rights have made some strides in the past decade, but many gains have been hampered by entrenched societal attitudes.

So, although women were allocated 25% of seats in the country's parliament, many public institutions remain unwelcoming to women.

Women still struggle to make it into higher education, according to a Human Rights Watch report last year. Two-thirds of girls do not attend school. Insecurity, poverty, and displacement prevent many girls from attending school, Liesl Gerntholtz, women’s rights director at the international NGO, said.

The good news is that Taab passed her exam (by 152 points!).

But Erfan said Taab is still worried about the future because &quot;she is from a poor family&quot; and lives in a small village called Aushtoo up in the mountains. &quot;They don&#x27;t have roads for cars,&quot; he explained, so she&#x27;s worried about the 10-hour journey to school. After her exam she had to have a meeting with the school&#x27;s administration to discuss funding, because she was concerned she wouldn&#x27;t be able to afford the fees.
But Erfan said Taab is still worried about the future because "she is from a poor family" and lives in a small village called Aushtoo up in the mountains.

"They don't have roads for cars," he explained, so she's worried about the 10-hour journey to school.

After her exam she had to have a meeting with the school's administration to discuss funding, because she was concerned she wouldn't be able to afford the fees.

When her picture went viral, though, many people have offered to try to help her.

A GoFundMe was set up by the Afghan Youth Association, a UK-based charity, which said that the money raised would be handed to Taab in person.

A spokesperson for the Afghan Youth Association told BuzzFeed News they had found and contacted Taab, who was "very happy" after learning about the publicity. The charity's fundraising efforts raised £810 in less than 24 hours. The spokesperson added that they'll continue to fundraise so they can raise the full amount needed for her three years at university.

BuzzFeed News has contacted GoFundMe for more information.

