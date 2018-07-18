A Former Politician Said "These Things Happen" After A Man Was Convicted Of Murdering His Wife

A former UKIP politician's comments about an ex-colleague convicted of murdering his wife have provoked anger and shock after he told a reporter: "These things happen".

Searle, 64, was found guilty of strangling 62-year-old Anne to death. He had been having an affair with their son's partner, Anastasia Pomiateeva, Ipswich crown court heard . Concluding the trial on Tuesday, Judge Mr Justice Green said Searle's "act of infidelity in one way or another led to this".

In the full interview to BBC Radio Suffolk on Tuesday Mountford said: "These things happen. They are most unfortunate and tragic but I don't think we should pass judgment on people."

"I know that has been done in a court of law," he said. "I have great sympathy for Steve and his former wife."

Mountford was elected as a UKIP councillor in 2009, becoming leader of the UKIP groupin 2013. He was deselected as a UKIP representative in 2017, and stood as an independent but lost his seat.

After his initial comments, the interviewer reiterated that Searle had been convicted of murder, with Mountford responding: "It is shocking, I am aware of that. I feel equally sorry for both Steve and his now deceased wife because I can't know the circumstances and I just think that it is very, very unfortunate."

He continued: "I am well aware that domestic disputes get out of hand, in this case with very tragic results. I don't know... There but for the grace of God go I."

Asked if he was condoning the violence, Mountford responded: "I am not condoning it in any way, but I'm aware these things do happen. It is just unfortunate that they happen. I am not in any way condoning it but these incidents do happen to people for all sorts of reasons and it is not for me to pass judgment."

Mountford said he had been in contact with Searle up to December, but he was unaware of any of the circumstances of the couple's relationship. "I just think it is tragic that what was a serious domestic dispute ended in the death of his wife."

"But I still basically regard Steve as fundamentally a decent man who has found himself in circumstances beyond his control," he continued. Pushed, again by the interviewer, he said: "Obviously it is not right to take someone's life, but I wasn't there, I don't know what happened. I'm just very very sad to hear of Steve's conviction. And I was equally sad to hear of the death of his wife."