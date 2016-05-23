Obama Lifts Historic U.S. Ban On Lethal Weapons Sales To Vietnam

The president said it was part of a move towards "normalizing" relations between the two countries.

The president, speaking at a news conference with his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Dai Quang, said the decision would remove the "lingering vestige of the Cold War".

"At this stage both sides have developed a level of trust and cooperation," Obama said.

The president, speaking during a three-day visit visit to the communist country ahead of his trip to Japan, is attempting to shore up relations with Asia-Pacific nations.

The U.S. is walking a diplomatic tightrope regarding disputed waters — among the busiest shipping passages in the world — in the South China Sea.

The Chinese government has been making aggressive moves towards claiming islands and territories that other nations say belong either to them, or are in international waters. Vietnam has pushed back against China's efforts.

Speaking to reporters in Hanoi, President Obama said the lifting of sanctions was unrelated to policy on China, but instead part of a "lengthy process of moving towards normalization" with Vietnam.