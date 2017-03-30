BuzzFeed News

A Bunch Of World Leaders Fell Asleep At This International Summit And The Photos Are Amazing

A Bunch Of World Leaders Fell Asleep At This International Summit And The Photos Are Amazing

"How woke are you?"

By Rose Troup Buchanan

Posted on March 30, 2017, at 8:12 a.m. ET

This week, 16 heads of states from the Arab world are gathered at the Dead Sea in Jordan for the annual Arab Summit.

Muhammad Hamed / Reuters

On the top of the agenda for the summit is the Israeli–Palestinian conflict — delegates at the gathering, according to reports, are expected to revive the 15-year-old Arab Peace Initiative.

Leaders from the 22-member confederation are also discussing turmoil and political challenges in Syria, Yemen, Libya, and Iraq. If that wasn't enough, the summit also pledges to address Iran's role in the region — the country's military has been accused of fueling proxy conflicts in many of the embattled countries.

That sounds like a lot of hard work — and may explain why a quarter of the leaders were sleeping during the sessions.

Here's Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Via Twitter: @LibyanBentBladi

Here's the president of Yemen, Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Via Twitter: @DrAbbasKadhim
Here's the Emir of Kuwait, Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Via Twitter: @Hayder_alKhoei

And here we have Djibouti's president, Ismail Omar Guelleh.

Via Twitter: @Hayder_alKhoei

Online, people were not amused.

Arab leaders are always very busy, working tirelessly around the clock. #ArabSummit is a good opportunity to catch… https://t.co/yLAZPQSy15
Hayder al-Khoei @Hayder_alKhoei

A few years ago we were talking about the Arab Awakening, which is traditionally followed by the Arab Siesta.
Karl Sharro @KarlreMarks

When everyone had a heavy night before the Arab League summit
Jack Moore @JFXM

Here is the 2017 #ArabSummit... It's the session on Syria, I guess. Or on Yemen.
francesca borri @francescaborri

Power napping? Arab heads of state (s) doze off in their annual summit...Seems 'only' Farmaajo didn't.
Bile Abdisalam @BileAbdisalam

"On a scale of 1-10, how woke are you?" Arab League: tbh, I'm like
Sana Saeed @SanaSaeed

But it seems like taking a nap may be somewhat of an annual tradition at the summit. Last year the Middle East Observer ran a series of very similar pictures that showed Arab leaders falling asleep at their chairs.

