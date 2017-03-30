A Bunch Of World Leaders Fell Asleep At This International Summit And The Photos Are Amazing

This week, 16 heads of states from the Arab world are gathered at the Dead Sea in Jordan for the annual Arab Summit.

On the top of the agenda for the summit is the Israeli–Palestinian conflict — delegates at the gathering, according to reports, are expected to revive the 15-year-old Arab Peace Initiative.

Leaders from the 22-member confederation are also discussing turmoil and political challenges in Syria, Yemen, Libya, and Iraq. If that wasn't enough, the summit also pledges to address Iran's role in the region — the country's military has been accused of fueling proxy conflicts in many of the embattled countries.

That sounds like a lot of hard work — and may explain why a quarter of the leaders were sleeping during the sessions.