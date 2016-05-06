Kim Jong Un Praises North Korea's Nuclear Tests At The Biggest Party Meeting In Decades

Kim Jong Un addressed delegates at the event, which is being carefully staged to show the world that he is the venerated leader of the country.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un touted his country's nuclear achievements during a historic gathering in Pyongyang, where hundreds of officials and delegates have come together in a rare party Congress — its first since 1980.

Delegates of the Workers' Party of Korea were gathered inside a convention center called the "April 25 House of Culture" in Pyongyang, the country's capital.

Details about the program of events — presided over by Kim Jong Un — remain scarce. A series of events were scheduled to begin Friday morning, according to the country's state news agency, although it is unclear when the program would conclude. The Congress is seen as an opportunity for Kim to show the world that he is the venerated leader of the country.