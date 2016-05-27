A Factory In China Is Making Donald Trump Masks And Just No

Supposedly a half million of these are already out there.

A novelty mask factory in China is working on its newest line.

Workers at the Jinhua Partytime Latex Art and Crafts Factory, in Zhejiang province, are churning out thousands of Donald Trump masks in preparation for the U.S. election.

Factory manager Jacky Chen reckons they'll be a knockout bestseller. "I think in 2016 this mask will completely sell out," he told Reuters.

Once derided as an outsider with no real chance at the White House, Trump secured enough delegates for the Republican nomination for the presidency on May 26.