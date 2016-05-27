BuzzFeed News

A Factory In China Is Making Donald Trump Masks And Just No

Supposedly a half million of these are already out there.

By Rose Troup Buchanan

Posted on May 27, 2016, at 7:12 a.m. ET

A novelty mask factory in China is working on its newest line.

Aly Song / Reuters

Workers at the Jinhua Partytime Latex Art and Crafts Factory, in Zhejiang province, are churning out thousands of Donald Trump masks in preparation for the U.S. election.

Aly Song / Reuters
Aly Song / Reuters

Factory manager Jacky Chen reckons they'll be a knockout bestseller. "I think in 2016 this mask will completely sell out," he told Reuters.

Once derided as an outsider with no real chance at the White House, Trump secured enough delegates for the Republican nomination for the presidency on May 26.

The factory is also making masks of Democratic Party frontrunner Hillary Clinton.

Aly Song / Reuters
Aly Song / Reuters

Chen said sales of the masks, priced around $4-5 each, are currently at about half a million for each candidate.

But he predicted a runaway success for Trump.

Meanwhile, in some polls, Trump has closed the double-digit lead Clinton once enjoyed.

Aly Song / Reuters
Aly Song / Reuters
Aly Song / Reuters

As for the finished product, well, it isn't creepy at all...

Aly Song / Reuters

Nope.

Aly Song / Reuters

