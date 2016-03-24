New Zealand Is Not Getting A New Flag

Over 2 million votes were cast in the national referendum on the country's flag.

The original flag, created in 1902 by British explorer Admiral Sir Albert Hastings Markham, will remain the nation's official flag.

Here it is. Still New Zealand's flag.

And this is the rejected Silver Fern flag. Poor flag.

This whole process was kicked off back in September when New Zealand was asked to chose from five options in a referendum on the nation's flag.



The Silver Fern flag, designed by Melbourne-based Kiwi Kyle Lockwood, was chosen for a final referendum involving just two options, which took place over the last two weeks.

Just over 2 million votes were cast in the second referendum, the BBC reported.

New Zealand prime minister John Key had backed the proposed new flag, believing it was time to take the UK's Union Jack off his country's flag.

