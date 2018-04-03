Norwegian Moms Are Knitting Scarves For Sick Afghan Babies And It Is So Pure

Thomas Glass / ICRC

"She told me that one of her friends in Norway had knitted it, and that whenever she came back to Kandahar she would bring small knitwear for the newborns," Glass said.

His image was used in an article, published by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to highlight the opening of a refurbished pediatric ward in Kandahar province. It's a much-needed facility, as Afghanistan has one of the highest infant mortality rates in the world, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).