Massive Explosion Hits Near Police Station In Southern Turkey

The provincial governor's office said 11 police officers were killed and more than 70 people injured in the blast, which took place in the town of Cizre.

💥Latest: #Turkey has lost at least 3 police officers+2 civillians in #pkk car bomb attack in #Cizre w many injured.

A massive explosion rocked the small Turkish town of Cizre, located on the border with Syria and Iraq, early Friday morning.

A truck loaded with explosives detonated roughly 50 meters from the town's police station, in Sirnak province, at around 4 a.m (local time). It levelled the checkpoint and appeared to have caused widespread damage.

There are no firm figures on the death toll as yet, but the provincial governor's office told Reuters 11 police officers have died and 78 people, three of them civilians, have been injured.

The Health Ministry dispatched 12 ambulances and two helicopters to the site, the Associated Press reported.

Scattered reports also claimed a gunfight between police officers and the assailants broke out following the explosion, Al Jazeera reported.

There have been no claims of responsibility. However, Turkey's state-affiliated Andalou news agency was quick to place the blame on the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). The city has been subject to curfews in the past year as Turkish authorities cracked down against the Kurdish group.

Footage purportedly from the scene showed a massive plume of smoke rising over the southeastern town.