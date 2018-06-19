Macron Told Off A French Teen For Being Impolite And People Are Not Impressed

Among the people gathered was an unidentified teen, who addressed Macron informally, saying, "Ca va Manu?" — "How's it going, Manu?"

“No, you can’t do that, no, no, no, no,” Macron told the boy, who apologized (using the president's title) quickly after.

"You call me Mr. President or Sir," the 40-year-old president continued, to the abashed teenager.

"You can't just behave like that. You can act like a clown, but today it's the 'Marseillaise' and the 'Partisans' Song' we're singing.

"You need to do things the right way. Even if you want to lead a revolution one day, you've first got to earn a diploma and learn how to put food on the table," he said.