Someone Filmed A Ginormous Alligator Casually Walking Across A U.S. Golf Course

Golfer Charles Helms naturally filmed the beast as it wandered over the Buffalo Creek Golf course in Palmetto, uploading the video to his Facebook Wednesday.

Golfers at a course in Florida watched in horror as a massive alligator took a short stroll across the green.

"Alligators are very common on Florida golf courses, but this one was the biggest we have ever seen," he told BuzzFeed News. He added that he only decided to film the creature because he wanted to show his family.