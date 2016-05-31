Someone Filmed A Ginormous Alligator Casually Walking Across A U.S. Golf Course

BuzzFeed News

JUST LOOK AT THE SIZE OF THAT THING.

By Rose Troup Buchanan

Headshot of Rose Troup Buchanan

Rose Troup Buchanan

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 31, 2016, at 4:44 a.m. ET

Golfers at a course in Florida watched in horror as a massive alligator took a short stroll across the green.

View this video on YouTube
Charles Helms/Golf.com / Via youtube.com

Golfer Charles Helms naturally filmed the beast as it wandered over the Buffalo Creek Golf course in Palmetto, uploading the video to his Facebook Wednesday.

"I was stunned and silent,” Helms told ABC Action News. "It was just laying down, resting, when it got up and started moving towards the big lake."

Charles Helms/Golf.com

"Alligators are very common on Florida golf courses, but this one was the biggest we have ever seen," he told BuzzFeed News. He added that he only decided to film the creature because he wanted to show his family.

Helms estimates the creature was at least 15 feet long. The alligator has been seen before on the course, and is something of a "club mascot," according to one employee.

Charles Helms/Golf.com

“He doesn’t bother anybody," employee Wendy Schofield told NBC affiliate KSNV. Schofield added the alligator was a course "highlight".

A hunter recently claimed to have shot a 15-foot, 800-pound alligator in Southern Florida. On average, wild alligators tend to grow to roughly 11 feet.

