Someone Filmed A Ginormous Alligator Casually Walking Across A U.S. Golf Course
JUST LOOK AT THE SIZE OF THAT THING.
Golfers at a course in Florida watched in horror as a massive alligator took a short stroll across the green.
"I was stunned and silent,” Helms told ABC Action News. "It was just laying down, resting, when it got up and started moving towards the big lake."
"Alligators are very common on Florida golf courses, but this one was the biggest we have ever seen," he told BuzzFeed News. He added that he only decided to film the creature because he wanted to show his family.
Helms estimates the creature was at least 15 feet long. The alligator has been seen before on the course, and is something of a "club mascot," according to one employee.
