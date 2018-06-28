Ahmad Al-msalam / AFP / Getty Images

Humanitarian groups have warned that as many as 45,000 people have been displaced because of the fighting, with many streaming toward the southwestern border with Jordan.

Since the offensive began 11 days ago, more than 90 civilians have been killed in the fighting between rebels and the pro-government forces, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights watchdog group. There have also been reports of hospitals being targeted.

Abd Al Rahman, a media activist from Daraa who is currently based in Jordan, told BuzzFeed News over WhatsApp that the number of people fleeing Daraa was "scary." He said that "local councils in Daraa have declared that this would turn to a humanitarian crisis if the situation escalated."

People still stuck in Daraa, Rahman said, were "calling the Jordanian government to open the borders and receive women, children and elderly. They started campaigns, protests, and shoutouts at the borders but no one answered them."

"Some decided to stay, others decided to flee," Rahman said. "They can’t do anything but to wait for either quick or slow death."