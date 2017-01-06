Joe Biden To President-Elect Trump: "Grow Up, Donald"

The 74-year-old vice president told the 70-year-old president-elect that "it's time to be an adult."

Joe Biden has urged Donald Trump to "grow up" amid an ongoing row over the president-elect publicly doubting US intelligence agencies.

The 74-year-old vice president was responding, in an interview with PBS NewsHour, to a question about Trump's notorious use of Twitter.

Trump, 70, recently tweeted about FBI findings that Russia was behind the hack of the Democratic National Committee amid suggestions it had tipped the scales of the presidential election in his favor.

