Saudi Arabia Is Seeking The Death Penalty For Five People Accused Of Killing Jamal Khashoggi

It has been widely suggested that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince was aware of the killing — a claim the country's public prosecutor denied.

Saudi Arabia is seeking the death penalty for five people accused of killing Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, the country's public prosecutor has announced.

None of the five suspects have been named, as per the country's legal code, but they are among 11 people charged in connection with Khashoggi's death. A further 10 people are still being investigated, prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb confirmed in a statement, published by the official Saudi Press Agency, on Thursday. Speaking at a press conference in Riyadh, his deputy Shalaan Bin Rajih Shalaan said that the men acted without the knowledge of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

النيابة العامة: توجيه التهم إلى 11 شخص في مقتل جمال خاشقجي. #بيان_النائب_العام

Khashoggi was last seen alive entering the Saudi embassy in Istanbul, Turkey, on Oct. 2. The Saudi narrative over what happened shifted constantly in the weeks that followed. Bin Salman claimed on Oct. 5 that Khashoggi left the embassy after an hour, telling Bloomberg, "My understanding is he entered and he got out after a few minutes or one hour. I'm not sure. We are investigating this through the foreign ministry to see exactly what happened at that time."



More than two weeks after this denial — and amid a global eruption of criticism and scrutiny — Saudi officials finally admitted the journalist died inside the building, initially claiming he died in a "fistfight".

At Thursday's press conference the deputy public prosecutor Bin Rajih Shalaan said the former head of Saudi intelligence, Ahmed al-Asiri, had dispatched a team to negotiate Khashoggi's return to Saudi Arabia. Instead, Bin Rajih Shalaan continued, an order was given by the local Istanbul team to kill the journalist.

Saudi Arabia says deputy head of intelligence (Ahmed al Asiri) ordered team to bring #Khashoggi back 'willingly or by force' - head of team made decision to kill him (didn’t name him) - MBS no knowledge of extraction order (Saudi denying premeditated murder)