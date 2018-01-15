Scores Of People Have Been Injured After A Walkway Collapsed In Indonesia's Stock Exchange
A mezzanine walkway in the main atrium in Jakarta's stock exchange collapsed this morning.
Scores of people are injured after a walkway collapsed in Jakarta's stock exchange in Indonesia.
The area was evacuated after the incident, and photographs showed scores of people sitting and recovering outside.
CORRECTION
The walkway in the main atrium collapsed. A previous version of this article stated it was the ceiling of the room that was damaged.
