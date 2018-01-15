Scores Of People Have Been Injured After A Walkway Collapsed In Indonesia's Stock Exchange

Part of the mezzanine walkway in the atrium of the building in Indonesia's capital fell at around noon (local time) on Jan. 15.

Pictures shared on social media showed the scale of the devastation, with Jakarta's police later telling an ABC reporter that 72 people had been injured. A number of students, visiting the stock exchange, were reportedly caught up in the incident.

Earlier, Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono told the Straits Times that police were still investigating and were on the scene.

"We are still evaluating, but earlier 15 ambulances have been conveying victims to hospitals," he said. He later told Metro TV that his forces were "focusing on the evacuation process right now."

National police spokesman Setyo Wasisto told the Associated Press that the injured had been taken to three hospitals.