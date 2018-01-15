BuzzFeed News

Scores Of People Have Been Injured After A Walkway Collapsed In Indonesia's Stock Exchange

A mezzanine walkway in the main atrium in Jakarta's stock exchange collapsed this morning.

By Rose Troup Buchanan

Last updated on January 15, 2018, at 3:08 p.m. ET

Posted on January 15, 2018, at 4:31 a.m. ET

Scores of people are injured after a walkway collapsed in Jakarta's stock exchange in Indonesia.

Part of the mezzanine walkway in the atrium of the building in Indonesia's capital fell at around noon (local time) on Jan. 15.

Pictures shared on social media showed the scale of the devastation, with Jakarta's police later telling an ABC reporter that 72 people had been injured. A number of students, visiting the stock exchange, were reportedly caught up in the incident.

Earlier, Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono told the Straits Times that police were still investigating and were on the scene.

"We are still evaluating, but earlier 15 ambulances have been conveying victims to hospitals," he said. He later told Metro TV that his forces were "focusing on the evacuation process right now."

National police spokesman Setyo Wasisto told the Associated Press that the injured had been taken to three hospitals.

kondisi saat ini
#RezimPanikPhobiaIslam @Mark_R_Mirror

kondisi saat ini

The area was evacuated after the incident, and photographs showed scores of people sitting and recovering outside.

The building, well known in the city, was the target of a terrorist attack in 2000. However, police officials told Reuters that they did not believe this latest incident was the result of a bomb.

Alpino Kianjaya, director of the stock exchange, declined to comment to the news agency.

CORRECTION

The walkway in the main atrium collapsed. A previous version of this article stated it was the ceiling of the room that was damaged.