Turkish Weather Just Went Absolutely Batshit
Is this a sign of the inevitable apocalypse?
1. In the latest sign of the end of days, Istanbul's residents just endured ~some weather~.
2. Across the city, people were amazed at what they were seeing.
3. Also the SIZE of the hailstones...
4. Things got a...little bit out of control.
ADVERTISEMENT
5. Okay, maybe a lot of bit.
6. It got so bad that this revolving door looked like a massive amount of ghosts were trying to enter this building.
7. Seriously, it was like a Michael Bay movie out there.
8. Just when you thought things couldn't get more jaw-dropping...
ADVERTISEMENT
9. ...They did. This video shows the moment a crane crashed into an oil tanker in the city's Haydarpaşa port, starting a huge fire.
10. But there were acts of heroism amid the chaos.
11. The aftermath of the hail and rain left the streets a little bit unpassable...
12. And public transport somewhat tricky.
ADVERTISEMENT
13. A number of of buildings, including a mosque, were seriously damaged.
14. Two people were also reportedly injured when a wall in a cemetery collapsed on them.
15. But, as with all things, the sun came out in the end.
-
Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rose Troup Buchanan at None.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.