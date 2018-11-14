Women Are Tweeting Photos Of Their Underwear After A Teenager’s Thong Was Cited In A Rape Trial

Niall Carson / PA Images / Getty Images

Protests have taken place in Ireland after the underwear a teenager was wearing was cited in the trial of a man accused of raping her. In the course of the trial, defence lawyer Elizabeth O’Connell held up a pair of the 17-year-old’s underwear in court, and asked: “You have to look at the way she was dressed. She was wearing a thong with a lace front.”

A 27-year-old man was found not guilty of raping the teenager earlier this month. O’Connell’s comments, as reported by the Irish Examiner and others, provoked immediate criticism, with Dublin Rape Crisis Centre calling for legal reforms over the remarks — but Rape Crisis said it was not questioning the verdict of the case. “These kind of mythologies and stereotypes around rape come up again and again in court cases, because the defence to rape is that the sex was consensual,” Rape Crisis chief executive Noeline Blackwell told the Irish Independent newspaper. “So anything the defendant can do to suggest there was consent will be used.” On Wednesday, women gathered at demonstrations across Ireland to protest the handling of the court case.

Crowd is chanting that 'clothes are not #consent': the sense of solidarity, belief and conviction for change is palpable. #ThisIsNotConsent https://t.co/HFNs1C3c2V

Hundreds march through #Cork city to the courthouse where a 17-year old’s underwear was used by the defence barrister when addressing the jury in a rape trial #thisisnotconsent https://t.co/4yqGcW6XPG

Some of the signs from today’s march against rape culture in Cork......@RosaWomen #Cork

Their anger built on an online movement around #ThisIsNotConsent after the trial, kickstarted by the campaign group I Believe Her. “Simply put, clothing is not consent. This kind of victim blaming is archaic and had no place in our court system,” Susan Dillon, who started the hashtag, told BuzzFeed News via Twitter DM, from Ireland.

Counsel for man acquitted of rape suggested jurors should reflect on underwear worn by the 17yo complainant. Following this wholly unacceptable comment, we are calling on our followers to post a picture of their thongs/knickers to support her with the hashtag #ThisIsNotConsent https://t.co/ZkVU0GVAIN

“We wanted something impactful that would draw attention to the issue hence the use of underwear.” Dillon, 40, continued she was surprised at the wide response. “We knew people would be supportive and would want to support survivors of sexual violence but we have been overwhelmed by the response.” In the days following the trial, hundreds of women tweeted images of their underwear, asking how attitudes around consent remained archaic and deeply problematic. Many of the women who tweeted about the case said that using the teenager’s underwear in court was “victim blaming.”

Lacy but full or thong but not lacy, need someone to tell me which is less rapey... #ThisIsNotConsent

#ThisIsNotConsent Just beacuse my panties are cute doesn't mean i'm saying yes #ThisIsNotConsent

Many tweeted out the cartoon of a pair of panties, pointing out that their choice in clothing should not be a factor in deciding sexual consent. Sarah Cailleach, from Galway, who painted the cartoon, told BuzzFeed News via Twitter DMs that it was "really overwhelming" seeing it everywhere. "We were trying to come up with ideas to express our anger," the 39-year-old said, explaining she created the image after a discussion over the case in her painting class. Afterwards she made it public on her Facebook, and "it took off from there really along with the other women's pictures!" She added: "I'm a stay at home mum so I knew there wouldn't be much chance to get to march in the protest...so I painted a pic instead!"



Thongs DO NOT cause rape. Short skirts DO NOT cause rape. RAPISTS cause rape! #ThisIsNotConsent

Other women, while not sharing images of their underwear, commented on the situation and expressed their outrage over the lack of accountability and difficulty in bringing a rape trial.

A non-comprehensive list of things you can use to defend rape or avoid jail time for rape in Ireland: Drinking alcohol. Saying you feel sorry. What someone else was wearing under their clothes. If you're old. If you come from a 'good' family. #RapeCulture #victimblaming

I’m sitting in the library now wearing a thong. Does that mean I’m “open to meeting someone” or feeling “promiscuous”? Of course it doesn’t, it’s my underwear. To suggest otherwise is illogical. My choice of clothing & underwear is not a declaration of consent. #ThisIsNotConsent

The message came through to the Dáil (the Irish version of the House of Representatives) when politician Ruth Coppinger held up a pair of underwear in the chamber.



Irish Parliament

“It might seem embarrassing to show a pair of thongs here,” Coppinger said. “How do you think a rape victim or a woman feels at the incongruous setting of her underwear being shown in a court?”



I hear cameras cut away from me when I displayed this underwear in #Dáil. In courts victims can have their underwear passed around as evidence and it's within the rules, hence need to display in Dáil. Join protests tomorrow. In Dublin it's at Spire, 1pm. #dubw #ThisIsNotConsent https://t.co/DvtaJL61qR