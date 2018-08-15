BuzzFeed News

This Woman Got Around A Men-Only Soccer Stadium Rule In The Best Way

By Rose Troup Buchanan

Headshot of Rose Troup Buchanan

Rose Troup Buchanan

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 15, 2018, at 9:48 a.m. ET

This is 26-year-old Parisa Pourtaherian.

Abolfazl Amanollah / BuzzFeed News

She's an Iranian photojournalist who has covered international soccer matches in Germany, Sweden, and Austria.

Abolfazl Amanollah / BuzzFeed News

At the beginning of the month, pictures of her doing her job went viral.

Iranian women journalists aren't allowed to cover men's football inside the statium. But Parisa Pourtaherian has reportedly become first woman photographer to cover the top national league, from the top of a neaby roof!
Ali Noorani @ali_noorani_teh

Ali Noorani @ali_noorani_teh

The picture, which was taken by her colleague Abolfazl Amanollah, showed Pourtaherian getting a shot of an Iranian soccer team — from a rooftop outside the stadium.

Abolfazl Amanollah / BuzzFeed News

Pourtaherian's ingenuity was needed because since 1979 women have not been allowed inside Iran's soccer stadiums.

Abolfazl Amanollah / BuzzFeed News

This rule was briefly relaxed during the last World Cup when — eventually, and after some pressure from protesters outside — women were allowed inside the Azadi stadium to watch Iran's team play Spain on a giant TV screen.

But that wasn't stopping Pourtaherian. Amanollah told BuzzFeed News that Pourtaherian had searched for hours to find a spot to work.

Abolfazl Amanollah / BuzzFeed News

"All of a sudden, her presence on top of that building caught everyone’s eyes including myself. We were all very happy and deeply excited to see such a thing happen."

Abolfazl Amanollah / BuzzFeed News

After her pictures went round the world, people loved her.

Idil Sukan @idilsukan

Ana Laura Perez

"Iranian journalists are not allowed to cover men's football matches from within the stadium. But Parisa Pourtaherian became the first photographer to cover the league from the roof of a nearby house."

They praised her general badass attitude.

510Home / Twitter
Darsky / Twitter

"I have to confess that all of this reaction and positive feedback was a bit weird for me at first," Pourtaherian told the BBC. "I was not thinking about what the reaction would be in the first place; I was just focused on taking photographs."

Abolfazl Amanollah / BuzzFeed News
She said the overwhelming reaction had been a celebration of her action: "All I have received is positive energy."

women photograph / twitter

Pourtaherian said that her dream was to photograph Manchester United playing at Old Trafford — and to see women able to enter stadiums with men in Iran.

Abolfazl Amanollah / BuzzFeed News

"I do really hope that, one day, Parisa, as a great talent, gets to be present at stadiums at each and every game like other male photographers and capture frames the way she wants," Amanollah said.

Abolfazl Amanollah / BuzzFeed News

Abolfazl Amanollah / BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News has contacted Pourtaherian for comment.

