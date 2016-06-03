A Penguin Called Bagpipes Got A New Foot And Is So Damn Happy About It

(Before you question the name, you should know that Bagpipes was treated by a Scottish vet who wanted to name him Haggis.)

Bagpipes lost his leg in 2007 when he became entangled in a fisherman's net off the New Zealand coast.

He now spends his days at the International Antarctic Centre, in New Zealand's Christchurch.

Earlier this week he was fitted with a 3D-printed prosthetic leg, made for him by Don Clucas​, a senior lecturer in design and manufacturing at the University of Canterbury.

Nikki Dawson, general manager of the center, explained several versions of the foot would be printed over the coming weeks in order to find the best one for Bagpipes. She told BuzzFeed News it was important to "get it right so Bagpipes can wear it comfortably and often."

She added: "He hasn't been out of the vet room with it yet so the other penguins haven't had a chance to see it!"