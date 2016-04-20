Gunmen Kill 7 Policemen Guarding Polio Vaccination Workers In Pakistan

The attack comes just three days into a province-wide campaign for child vaccinations.

Seven police officers guarding healthcare workers vaccinating children against polio were shot dead Wednesday in Karachi, Pakistan.

Eight armed men mounted on motorcycles attacked the officers just minutes apart at either end of Orangi Town marketplace in the Sindh province capital, early on Wednesday morning, local police official Mohammad Ijaz told the AP.

“One took place at the three policemen who were escorting a polio team, the policemen were on foot when they were attacked,” another official, Ali Asif, told The Express Tribune. “In the second incident, four policemen in a police van were targeted.”



The men had been deployed to protect healthcare workers vaccinating children against polio as part of a four-day drive in six districts of Karachi, Hyderabad and Kotri tehsil of Jamshoro launched Monday.

Although officials told AP there were no plans to suspend the vaccination campaign, healthcare workers told the Tribune they would not be continuing with their work.

In a statement, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemned the "terrorist attack" and praised the officers who had sacrificed their lives to protect healthcare workers.

