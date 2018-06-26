BuzzFeed News

This Pup Practices Fake CPR On Fallen Police Officers

"He’s wearing a little light!”

By Rose Troup Buchanan

Rose Troup Buchanan

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on June 27, 2018, at 4:32 a.m. ET

Posted on June 26, 2018, at 11:09 a.m. ET

Having a bad day? This is Poncho. He's a dog with Madrid's police force.

Policía de Madrid @policiademadrid

"Heroica" actuación de nuestro #Compañerosde4Patas Poncho, que no dudó ni un instante en "salvar la vida" del agente, practicando la #RCP de una manera magistral. El perro es el único ser en el mundo que te amará más de lo que se ama a sí mismo- John Billings #Adopta https://t.co/yeoEwPkbRc

He has been in service for six years, the police force told BuzzFeed News, and is technically a bomb-sniffing dog.

The very popular video was released last week by the city's police force. In it, Poncho performs all the actions of CPR.

Policía de Madrid

So an officer goes down...

Policía de Madrid

And Poncho immediately is on the scene, helping to keep his human's heart moving.

The video was taken as part of a demonstration to students who were visiting the unit. A spokesperson for the force said: "The impact that the video is having on social networks is amazing, both on Twitter and on Facebook: it exceeded all our expectations."
Policia de Madrid

The video was taken as part of a demonstration to students who were visiting the unit. A spokesperson for the force said: "The impact that the video is having on social networks is amazing, both on Twitter and on Facebook: it exceeded all our expectations."

CPR cannot be performed by a dog (we think).

Sadly, it's unlikely that Poncho could put enough pressure on someone's breastbone to successfully perform CPR in order to keep their heart and blood moving in the event of cardiac arrest. You can read how to correctly perform CPR here. It's worth remembering that CPR only maintains some circulation and oxygen until a defibrillator is used to shock the heart back into a normal rhythm.
Policía de Madrid

Sadly, it's unlikely that Poncho could put enough pressure on someone's breastbone to successfully perform CPR in order to keep their heart and blood moving in the event of cardiac arrest.

You can read how to correctly perform CPR here. It's worth remembering that CPR only maintains some circulation and oxygen until a defibrillator is used to shock the heart back into a normal rhythm.

But all the same, people LOVED Poncho and his CPR practice.

Susan Calman
"I'm not crying, I'm cutting onions in my bed."
Victor Medina

"I'm not crying, I'm cutting onions in my bed."

Philip Boucher-Hayes
Samantha Quek

All in all: Good puppo.

Policia de Madrid
Policia de Madrid

BuzzFeed News has contacted Madrid's City Hall for more information about Poncho.

